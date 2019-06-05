«apr 2019»
05.06.2019, 08:07
28 beach handball teams looking for glory as Baia Mare hosts ebt Finals 2019
PREVIEW: The defending champions from Spain and Hungary are among the contenders at the marquee event of the European Beach Handball Tour season.

Baia Mare will be the focal point of the international beach handball scene between Thursday and Sunday (6 to 9 June) as the Romanian city hosts the European Beach Handball Tour Finals 2019.

A total of 28 teams - 14 each in the men’s and the women’s event - will battle it out for the trophies, with both of last year’s champions, Pinturas Andalucia BM Playa Sevilla of Spain (men) and Multichem-Szentendrei N.K.E. of Hungary (women), competing to defend their titles.

All participating teams and the draw of the preliminary round can be found here.

Four teams out of each group will advance to the knock-out phase, consisting of quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final.

The playing schedule for the ebt Finals 2019 on 6-9 June:

  • Thursday, Friday, Saturday from 10:00 hrs: preliminary round

  • Saturday from 15:00 hrs: quarter-finals

  • Sunday from 10:00 hrs: semi-finals

  • Sunday at 18:00 hrs: men’s final

  • Sunday at 18:45 hrs: women’s final

All matches will be streamed live on ehfTV.com and can be followed on beachticker.ehf.eu.

Real stadium feel

As first-time hosts of the ebt Finals, local organisers in Baia Mare are making every effort to turn the four-day event into an unforgettable highlight of the beach handball season.

All matches will be played on three courts on the old town’s central square, surrounded by stands with a capacity of over 1,000 seats. The real stadium feel will be further enhanced by a professional lightning installation, which enables night matches on Court 1. The full court plan for the ebt Finals 2019 can be found here.

Organisers have also named Yuliya Dumanska, goalkeeper of SCM Ramnicu Valcea and the Romanian national team, as the official brand ambassador of ebt Finals 2019. Dumanska has said that she is expecting “a royal handball show on the sand” - and the ebt Finals 2019 look all set to deliver that.


TEXT: EHF / ew
 
