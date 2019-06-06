2020 Men's Adults

OFFICIAL STATEMENT: The Court of Handball has imposed a fine on the Handball Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina for having failed to set-up boards on all three sides of the playing court within the organisation of the Men’s EHF EURO Qualifiers 2020

National federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina fined A fine of €750 shall be paid by the Handball Federation of Bosnia Herzegovina in accordance with today’s decision of the Court of Handball.



The federation failed to set-up boards on all three sides of the playing court within the organisation of the Men’s EHF EURO Qualifiers 2020 match against Finland.



The fact that the federation had already infringed the obligation set forth in Article 27.12 of the EHF EURO Qualifiers Regulations during the organization of their previous home match was taken into account as an aggravating circumstance.



An appeal may be filed with the Court of Appeal within 7 days.

