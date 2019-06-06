«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

06.06.2019, 22:48
Spanish sides end opening day with perfect three from three
«Go back »Print Version


DAY 1 REVIEW: Seven teams across both men’s and women’s competitions remained unbeaten after the opening day of matches at the European Beach Handball Tour Finals in Baia Mare

»Beach Handball Channel »
 

Spanish sides end opening day with perfect three from three

The old town in Baia Mare is awash with beach handball as a record number of 28 teams have taken over the Romanian city for the ebt Finals.

36 matches were played across three courts on the opening day, including night matches, which took place for the very first time at the event.

Men’s competition

Palletways Verallia Azuqueca enjoyed a blistering start to the week with three victories from as many matches.

The Spanish won all three matches 2:0 against Camelot, Wasserschloss and V. Gaw, with Julio Sierra Garcia leading the scoring with 49 points.

Russian side Ekaterinodar are knocking on the door in Group A with two wins from two, while HEI from Denmark and Serbia’s BHC 2areg both picked up maximum points in Group B.

Women’s competition

Club Balonmano Playa Algeciras were the only women’s side to win three matches on the opening day. It was far from easy for the southern Spanish side, but inspired by the prolific scoring of Maria Batista, they won all three encounters 2:0.

Sitting right behind them in Group A are defending champions Multichem-Szentendrei N.K.E, who won both of their matches.

CAIPIranhas lead the way in Group B as the only side with a perfect record. The group is wide open behind the Germans, as all but one of the clubs managed to pick up at least one victory.

Follow the fun

The action continues on Friday with the continuation of the preliminary round, which concludes on Saturday. The top four teams from each group will progress to the knock-out phase, consisting of quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final.

All matches will be streamed live on ehfTV.com and can be followed on beachticker.ehf.eu. You can also enjoy behind the scenes fun live from Baia Mare on Instagram @ehf_beach_handball.


TEXT: EHF / cor
 
Share
CONTACT FORM