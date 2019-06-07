FEATURE: Although Norway’s national team coach Christian Berge welcomes the Men’s EHF EURO Cup 2020 as an opportunity to test new things, he is still very keen on winning to the tournament

Berge: “Testing is useful but winning is always more important”

The Men’s EHF EURO Cup 2020 has been a success for Norway so far.

With six points after four matches, Norway are on top of the new competition, in which the three hosts of the EHF EURO 2020 - Austria, Norway and Sweden - are taking part alongside EHF EURO 2018 champions Spain.

Spain are also on six points, while Sweden and Austria are both on two before the last two rounds will be played next week.

“The (EHF) EURO Cup (2020) has been a good invention for us, as it has given us the opportunity to test some new things in matches, where we are not under the same pressure as we would have been in qualification matches,” says Christian Berge, national coach of Norway.

As one of the co-hosts, Norway are automatically qualified for the final tournament next January, as along with co-hosts Austria and Sweden as well as defending champions Spain.

"We want to win everything we take part in"

Like in previous rounds, Berge has added a debutant to his squad for the last two rounds of the EHF EURO Cup: 21-year-old left back Simen Holand Pettersen from Norwegian champions Elverum Håndball has been nominated for the matches in Austria on Thursday (13 June) and at home against Spain two days later.

“In terms of testing new players, the competition has also been useful, but we are still aiming at winning it,” Berge says. “Winning is always the most important, and we want to win everything we take part in.”

Apart from the chance of winning the EHF EURO Cup, finishing above their Swedish neighbours is an additional motivation for the Norwegians.

“This is obviously an additional incentive, but that said, we always want to finish as high up as at all possible, no matter who we leave behind us,” says the 45-year-old Berge, who has been in charge of the Norwegian national team since 2014.

Previously he had a glorious career as a playmaker for Norway as well is at SG Flensburg-Handewitt and a few Scandinavian clubs.

“I am looking very much forward to these two last matches against Austria and Spain,” Berge says. “Spain in particular are an opponent we rarely meet. They are constantly among the strongest national teams in the world, and it will be interesting to measure ourselves with them once again.”

"Playing at home at the EHF EURO 2020 is fantastic"

Obviously Berge is also looking forward to the EHF EURO 2020, where Norway will have the home advantage in the group phase.

“Playing three preliminary matches at home before moving over to Sweden will just be amazing to us. Playing at home at such an event is fantastic to anyone who gets the opportunity,” Berge says.

While his team is yet to win an EHF EURO medal, Norway have won silver at the last two World Championships, in France in 2017 and in Denmark and Germany last January.

“Of course, we aim to take a step further upwards at the European championship next year. Starting at home will undoubtedly give us a good beginning, and we always want to take a step further than where we are, so a step upwards from the second places at the two latest World Championships would obviously be a goal for us,” Berge says. “However, there are so many great teams who have the same objective, so we realise that it will be hard.”

