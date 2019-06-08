DAY 3 REVIEW: Szentendrei and Sevilla progress, while Algeciras and Tigres go through after tight finishes to the quarter-finals at the ebt Finals 2019

Defending champions Sevilla and Szentendrei make it to the semi-finals

The last four teams in both the men's and women's competitions emerged on Saturday in a series of tense quarter-finals at Baia Mare.

Both defending champions, Pinturas Andalucía BM Playa Sevilla and Multichem-Szentendrei N.K.E, progressed to the quarter-finals, along with the women's runners-up from 2018, Westsite Amsterdam.

Men’s competition

The last placement matches took Portugal’s V. Gaw to the top of Group A, displacing SC Ekaterinodar after a two-set victory over their rivals for first place, although both earned 10 points. A win for TSHV Camelot over BHT Petra Plock meant they took the last quarter-final spot.

In Group B, although Beach Stars BHC lost their last group match to BHC 2areg, Escola de Formação de Espinho - Os Tigres’ win over HEI Beachhandball took the Hungarian club through.

The first three quarter-finals were all won in straight sets. V. Gaw won both sets comfortably against Beach Stars BHC, while Spanish side Palletways Verallia Azuqueca had a slightly closer match against BHC 2areg but still avoided a shootout. Pinturas Andalucía had a close first set against TSHV Camelot (25:24) but won the second more easily.

In the last game of the day, Os Tigres played a fantastic second set to force a shootout against Ekaterinodar, and a superb save sent the Portuguese club through to the semi-finals after winning that shootout 10:8.

Women’s competition

BHC 2areg displaced CAPIranhas at the top of Group B after winning their head-to-head match 2:1 (8:6 in the shootout).

In Group A, Multichem-Szentendrei N.K.E had their perfect record spoiled by Westsite Amsterdam, who beat them in straight sets in a replay of last year's final. Szentendrei still finished top of the group and went on to make their quarter-final against Hungarian compatriots OVB Beach Girls® look easy, winning the second set by 11 points.

The second and third quarter-finals both went to shootouts. SPORT CLUB Senec-Cannabis Energy Drink triumphed 6:4 in the shootout against CAPIranhas, while Westsite came back from a poor second set to beat BHC 2areg 6:4 in their shootout.

The all-Spanish game between Club Balonmano Playa Algeciras and Club Balonmano Getasur was a close affair. Algeciras got off to a slow start but came back to take the first set, and were down again for almost all of the second. They drew level with moments to spare and secured their semi-final place on the buzzer, taking the second set 21:20.

Follow the ebt Finals

The ebt Finals 2019 continue on Sunday with placement matches, semi-finals and finals.

All matches are streamed live on ehfTV.com and can be followed on beachticker.ehf.eu. Behind-the-scenes fun also comes to fans live from Baia Mare on Instagram @ehf_beach_handball.

TEXT: