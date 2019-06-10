«apr 2019»
10.06.2019, 11:16
Where to watch the final rounds of EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers
OVERVIEW: 18 tickets to the EHF EURO 2020 are still up for grabs, and here is where you can watch the final and decisive qualifiers this week

2020 Men's Adults
Qualifiers
»
 

Where to watch the final rounds of EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers

Rounds 5 and 6 of the EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers will be played from Wednesday to Sunday this week. Besides the three organisers of the final tournament, Sweden, Austria and Norway, there are four teams that have already secured qualification: Croatia, Germany and Slovenia.

With 18 tickets available, there is plenty to play for.

All matches will be streamed live on ehfTV, and here is also the list of local broadcasters.

Round 5 (all times CET)*

12 June, 17:05: Finland vs Czech Republic – YLE TV2, Czech TV & ehfTV

12 June, 18:00: Slovakia vs Hungary – Dvojka, AMC & ehfTV

12 June 18:00: Turkey vs North Macedonia – CAY TV, Telma TV & ehfTV

12 June, 18:00: Ukraine vs Denmark, Sport1, X-Sport, MostVideo TV, TV2 & ehfTV

12 June, 18:15: Switzerland vs Croatia – SRF2, RTL & ehfTV

12 June, 18:40: Latvia – Slovenia –  LTV7, RTV Slovenija & ehfTV

12 June, 18:45: Isreal vs Germany – 55/56, ZDF & ehfTV

12 June, 19:00: Greece vs Iceland – ERT Sports, RUV & ehfTV

12 June, 20:00: Kosovo vs Poland – RTV21, TVP & ehfTV

12 June, 20:00: Belgium vs Serbia – Ketnet, RTS & ehfTV

12 June, 20:00: Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Belarus – BHT1, Belarus TV & ehfTV

13 June, 17:00: Romania vs Portugal – TVR1, TVI 24 & ehfTV

13 June, 18:00: Lithuania vs France – LRT Plus, L'Equipe & beIN Sport & ehfTV

13 June, 18:30: Estonia vs Netherlands – ETV2, Ziggo & ehfTV

13 June, 18:45: Italy vs Russia – Sportitalia, Match TV & ehfTV

13 June, 19:30: Faroe Islands vs Faroe Islands –  KVF (Kringvarp Føroya), RTCG

Round 6 (All matches throw off at 18:00 CET (Vienna time))

Up to date information on round 6 will be provided after round 5.

*Information is subject to change 


TEXT: EHF / ts
 
