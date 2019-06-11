MEDIA RELEASE: Following the successful soft launch at the Women’s EHF EURO 2018, the European Handball Federation takes the next step and adds TikTok to its EHF EURO social media channels – a first for any major European sports competition

EHF EURO goes TikTok

Reaching a younger audience has become one of the most important tasks for clubs and federations in the sports business. This is why the EHF EURO social media family is expanding by incorporating TikTok, currently the fastest growing social media network with 500 million active users.

The EHF EURO TikTok account (@ehfeuro) was launched ahead of the Women’s EHF EURO 2018 in France. After the successful test, which saw 4,000 people following the verified account, TikTok will now be added to the EHF EURO digital strategy ahead of the decisive last two rounds of the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers starting on 12 June. The EHF EURO is the first major European sports competition to be present on TikTok.

By adding TikTok to its digital assets, the aim is to further engage with the members of generations Y and Z and provide them with tailor-made, fun and creative videos which will bring them closer to the sport. TikTok has been the most downloaded app in 2018 and is available for iOS and Android in 150 markets and 75 languages. The platform allows for a maximum video length of 15 seconds in portrait mode.

About Men’s EHF EURO 2020

The EHF EURO 2020 will be held from 9 to 26 January 2020. This is the first time that 24 nations will take part, the first time that there are three organisers with Sweden, Austria and Norway and the first time that the final weekend lasts over three days. Sweden will organise two preliminary rounds and one main round group as well as the final weekend.

The venues will be Gothenburg’s Scandinavium, Malmö Arena and Tele 2 Arena in Stockholm (only on the final weekend), a stadium with over 20,000 seats. In Austria, two preliminary round groups and one main round group will take place in the Vienna Stadthalle and the Stadthalle Graz. The "New Nidarohallen" in Trondheim with 8,000 seats, which is currently under construction, will be the venue for the two preliminary round groups played in Norway. More info on www.ehf-euro.com.

