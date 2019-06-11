ROUND PREVIEW: Except for Group 1, all group winners and runners-up can be confirmed on Wednesday and Thursday - but still many outcomes will be finalised on Sunday

Up to 13 more EHF EURO 2020 tickets up for grabs in Round 5

The EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers are close to the finishing line. Only three of a total of 20 teams participating in the qualifiers are currently confirmed for the first ever EHF EURO with 24 participants, but many more can follow in Round 5 on Wednesday and Thursday.

It is possible that the teams finishing first or second in all eight groups will be identified by Thursday night, but equally we might have to wait until Sunday – when all remaining 16 matches will be staged at 18:00 CET.

Germany, Croatia and Slovenia have booked their EHF EURO 2020 tickets through the qualifiers already, joining 2018 champions Spain and 2020 hosts Norway, Sweden and Austria.

GROUP 2

Switzerland vs Croatia

Wednesday 12 June, 18.15 hrs local time, live on ehfTV.com

If Switzerland take revenge for the 28:31 defeat in the first leg or at least take a point against the already qualified Croatians, Andy Schmid and co will secure their first EHF EURO berth since hosting the final tournament in 2006.

This is the first ever duel between the two countries on Swiss ground, as previously they only had clashed at the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games, the EHF EURO 2004 in Slovenia and the first leg in Croatia in October - and all three matches were won by the Croats.

If Switzerland lose and Serbia (currently on two points) beat Belgium, the qualification spot will be determined in the duel between Switzerland and Serbia on Sunday. As Switzerland won the first leg 29:24, their chances are still alive.

GROUP 3

Turkey vs North Macedonia

Wednesday 12 June, 19.00 hrs local time, live on ehfTV.com

Boosted by the sensational VELUX EHF Champions League triumph of HC Vardar, the Macedonians are out to seal the deal for the EHF EURO in Round 5.

Like Iceland (playing Greece on Wednesday), Kiril Lazarov and his teammates have five points. If both sides win, they confirm their berths for the final tournament.

On the other hand, the Turks have their fate in their hands still after winning the double-header against Greece with four points to their account. The Macedonians had won the first leg on home ground 31:27 - and have their final match against their neighbours Greece ahead of them.

GROUP 4

Latvia vs Slovenia

Wednesday 12 June, 19.40 hrs local time, live on ehfTV.com

While Slovenia have already qualified for the EHF EURO 2020 with a clean sweep of four victories in four matches, Latvia can make their debut at the final tournament if they at least tie on Wednesday.

With six points to their account so far, they are four points ahead of the Netherlands, their last opponents in Round 6.

In the first leg in Slovenia, Champions League winner Dainis Kristopans and his team lost 21:27 and the overall statistics are in the visitors’ favour, with three wins against the Latvians.

GROUP 5

Bosnia Herzegovina vs Belarus

Wednesday 12 June, 20.00 hrs local time, live on ehfTV.com

If the Bosnians and the Czechs, who play Finland, win their Round 5 matches, the top two teams of this tightly fought group are confirmed as both would have eight points on their tallies. Belarus (currently on four points) could then only hope to finish among the four best third-ranked teams.

The 30:29 away win in the first leg was the first ever Bosnian victory against Belarus after three defeats and two draws. If Belarus win, they have the same number of points as Bosnia Herzegovina, and would have the better chance, hosting Finland in the ultimate qualifier.

GROUP 7

Italy vs Russia

Thursday 13 June, 18.45 hrs local time, live on ehfTV.com

Can Italy continue their sensational series of successes, or will Russia book the EHF EURO ticket? This is the main question prior to this match.

As Hungary can clinch their EURO berth by at least a draw against Slovakia, Russia (on five points) are the clear favourites in Italy (four points).

Russia have won all five previous encounters against the hosts, including a dominant 34:20 victory in the first leg, but after two straight victories against Slovakia, Italy will be on fire against the record Olympic champions.

GROUP 8

Ukraine vs Denmark

Wednesday 12 June, 19.00 hrs local time, live on ehfTV.com

The winner of this duel is certain to qualify for the EHF EURO and even a draw (as in their first ever duel in Kiev in 1993) could be enough for both.

Reigning world and Olympic champions Denmark won the first leg 30:24, but then sensationally were defeated in Montenegro. Therefore both teams have six points after three victories so far.

Montenegro, currently with three points, still have the chance of finishing second, but are on track to book their ticket in third position, hosting Ukraine on Sunday after playing the Faroe Islands on Thursday.

Remaining Round 5 fixtures

GROUP 1

Israel vs Germany

Wednesday 12 June, 19.45 hrs local time, live on ehfTV.com

Kosovo vs Poland

Wednesday 12 June, 20.00 hrs local time, live on ehfTV.com

GROUP 2

Belgium vs Serbia

Wednesday 12 June, 20.00 hrs local time, live on ehfTV.com

GROUP 3

Greece vs Iceland

Wednesday 12 June, 20.00 hrs local time, live on ehfTV.com

GROUP 4

Estonia vs Netherlands

Thursday 13 June, 19.30 hrs local time, live on ehfTV.com

GROUP 5

Finland vs Czech Republic

Wednesday 12 June, 18.05 hrs local time, live on ehfTV.com

GROUP 6

Romania vs Portugal

Thursday 13 June, 18.00 hrs local time, live on ehfTV.com

Lithuania vs France

Thursday 13 June, 19.00 hrs local time, live on ehfTV.com

GROUP 7

Slovakia vs Hungary

Wednesday 12 June, 18.00 hrs local time, live on ehfTV.com

GROUP 8

Faroe Islands vs Montenegro

Thursday 13 June, 19.30 hrs local time, live on ehfTV.com

