«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

11.06.2019, 12:27
Esbjerg triumph in Denmark as Odense hunt for a title
«Go back »Print Version


STORY OF THE SEASON – DENMARK: ehfcl.com takes a closer look at the best stories of an exciting season of handball across Europe – starting with heartbreak for Odense HC and joy for Team Esbjerg in Denmark
»2018-19 Women's News
»
 

Esbjerg triumph in Denmark as Odense hunt for a title

The ehfcl.com series highlighting the best contests of the European domestic scene begins with a look at the Danish women’s championship, which was won by Team Esbjerg after consistency throughout the season.

In spite of reinforcing their squad considerably over the past couple of years, Odense HC are still looking for their first title.

They did win the Danish league this year, but that does not really count for a title in Denmark. While the powerhouses from Hans Christian Andersen’s home town were not expecting to win the Women’s EHF Champions League, with their tournament ending in the quarter-finals against Györ Audi ETO KC, they were hoping to finally land a title on domestic ground.

However, the final in the Danish Cup was lost 26:28 to Nykøbing Falster, and after losing steam towards the end of the season, Odense were also unable to finish the job in the championship play-offs.

Injuries and pregnancies played a major part in Odense’s problems towards the end of the season, but after two semi-final defeats against Herning-Ikast Handbold, the bronze was secured after all against dethroned champions Kobenhavn Handball.

Esbjerg earn second title

After a constant performance over most of the season, Team Esbjerg made use of Odense’s lack of stability to win the Danish championship for the second time in history, which was a consolation for losing the Women’s EHF Cup final to Siofók KC Hungary.

Herning-Ikast could not do much in the two-legged final against an in-form Esbjerg team.

Meanwhile, Odense have been boosting their hopes of finally landing a title next season.

The team under former national coach Jan Pytlick have signed triple EHF Champions League winner Nycke Groot from Györ and Sweden international Nathalie Hagman.


TEXT: Peter Bruun/jh
 
Share
CONTACT FORM