13.06.2019, 15:10
EHF receives 24 registrations for the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League
NEWS: The EHF Executive Committee members will have a final say on the starting grid next week
EHF receives 24 registrations for the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League

The European Handball Federation has received 24 registrations from clubs for the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League 2019/20.

16 national champions have applied for the 26th season based on the EHF ranking list, while further eight teams eligible to play in the Women’s EHF Cup have requested an upgrade for the EHF Champions League.

Registration of clubs does not equal participation, and the final list of all participants will only be confirmed by the EHF Executive Committee on Friday 21 June.

The confirmation by the EHF EXEC is based on an evaluation of the registered clubs divided into eight different criteria (venue, TV, ranking in the domestic league, spectators, performance in past EHF club competitions, sponsoring potential, implementation of duties and regulations and media).

Draw dates confirmed

The draw of the possible qualification will take place on Wednesday 26 June at the EHF Office in Vienna, while the group matches draw will be held on Thursday 27 June also in the Austrian capital, in the Erste Campus.

Teams registered based on the EHF ranking list (16):
CRO - RK Podravka Vegeta
CZE - DHK Banik Most
DEN – Team Esbjerg
ESP – Rocasa Gran Canaria
FRA - Metz Handball
GER – SG BBM Bietigheim
HUN - Györi Audi ETO KC
MNE - WHC Buducnost
NOR - Vipers Kristiansand
POL - MKS Perla Lublin
ROU – SCM Rm Valcea
RUS - Rostov-Don
SLO - RK Krim Mercator
SRB - ZORK Jagodina
SWE - IK Sävehof
TUR – Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK

Teams registered based on additional places requests (8):
DEN - Odense HC
FRA - Brest Bretagne Handball
GER - Thüringer HC
HUN - FTC - Rail Cargo Hungaria
HUN – Siofok KTC KFT
HUN – Érd HC
NOR – Storhamar Handball Elite
ROU - CSM Bucuresti


TEXT: EHF / br
 
