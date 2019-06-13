NEWS: The EHF Executive Committee members will have a final say on the starting grid next week

EHF receives 24 registrations for the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League

The European Handball Federation has received 24 registrations from clubs for the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League 2019/20.

16 national champions have applied for the 26th season based on the EHF ranking list, while further eight teams eligible to play in the Women’s EHF Cup have requested an upgrade for the EHF Champions League.

Registration of clubs does not equal participation, and the final list of all participants will only be confirmed by the EHF Executive Committee on Friday 21 June.

The confirmation by the EHF EXEC is based on an evaluation of the registered clubs divided into eight different criteria (venue, TV, ranking in the domestic league, spectators, performance in past EHF club competitions, sponsoring potential, implementation of duties and regulations and media).

Draw dates confirmed

The draw of the possible qualification will take place on Wednesday 26 June at the EHF Office in Vienna, while the group matches draw will be held on Thursday 27 June also in the Austrian capital, in the Erste Campus.



Teams registered based on the EHF ranking list (16):

CRO - RK Podravka Vegeta

CZE - DHK Banik Most

DEN – Team Esbjerg

ESP – Rocasa Gran Canaria

FRA - Metz Handball

GER – SG BBM Bietigheim

HUN - Györi Audi ETO KC

MNE - WHC Buducnost

NOR - Vipers Kristiansand

POL - MKS Perla Lublin

ROU – SCM Rm Valcea

RUS - Rostov-Don

SLO - RK Krim Mercator

SRB - ZORK Jagodina

SWE - IK Sävehof

TUR – Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK



Teams registered based on additional places requests (8):

DEN - Odense HC

FRA - Brest Bretagne Handball

GER - Thüringer HC

HUN - FTC - Rail Cargo Hungaria

HUN – Siofok KTC KFT

HUN – Érd HC

NOR – Storhamar Handball Elite

ROU - CSM Bucuresti





