Polish handball mourns death of Wojciech Nowinski

The EHF has the sad task of reporting the death of Wojciech Nowinski. The EHF Lecturer and a member of Polish Handball Federation Coaches Association passed away at the age of 70 after a serious illness. Nowinski was a well-known handball expert and the EHF Lecturer.

He was the author of numerous coaching publications and a respected coach and player. In 2002, as the coach of the Polish youth national team, Wojciech Nowinski led Poland to their only European gold medal in the history.

For many years he also worked as a handball expert on the Polish Television and Polsat. He commentated the matches of Polish national team at the Olympics, World and European Championships.

In October 2018, he was awarded the Cross of Merit by the Polish President Andrzej Duda for his outstanding contribution in the popularisation of handball.

The staff and officials of the EHF join the whole of the European handball family in expressing their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Wojciech Nowinski at this difficult time.

