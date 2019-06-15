«apr 2019»
15.06.2019, 11:00
Thierry Omeyer retires as PSG win fourth straight title
STORY OF THE SEASON - FRANCE: PSG won the French league again but lost Thierry Omeyer, one of the icons of the sport, who has ended his career

June was a month for celebrations in Paris. PSG clinched their fourth national title in a row, the fifth in the last six seasons. They did so by winning 24 of their 26 matches, only losing once - against Saint-Raphaël, when the title race had already been decided.

It was the perfect way to say goodbye to Thierry Omeyer, who, at 42, has retired from professional handball after a last impressive performance against Cesson.

PSG and Omeyer failed to qualify for the VELUX EHF FINAL4 this season, a huge disappointment, but after winning the trophy four times, the French goalkeeper leaves with a shelf full of trophies.

Montpellier, last season’s VELUX EHF Champions League winners, ranked second in the French league and had Melvyn Richardson being crowned MVP and best right back.

Chambéry got their first to-three finish since 2012, partly thanks to new coach Erick Mathé, who was elected best coach of the season.

While Omeyer retired, another iconic French national player keeps going on: left wing Raphaël Caucheteux finished the league as best scorer, adding 179 goals to his record. The Saint-Raphaël player is the best scorer in the history of the Lidl Starligue. He passed the 1,700 mark this season and could become the first ever to score more than 2,000 goals in the French league.

Otherwise it was a disappointing season for Saint-Raphaël, finishing only seventh and therefore likely missing any European Cup competition next season for the first time since 2015.

On the other hand, Nîmes secured a ticket for the EHF Cup for the first time in 25 years. The legendary French club finished fifth for their best result since 2008.

AS Monaco finished fourth of their Nationale 2 group, the equivalent of the French fourth division. Despite recruiting former professional players Rudy Nivore and Theo Borie, Monaco felt short of a play-off ticket.


TEXT: Kevin Domas / ew
 
