«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

16.06.2019, 11:00
Storhamar new runners-up in Norway
«Go back »Print Version


STORY OF THE SEASON - NORWAY: Storhamar Handball Elite put DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 participants Vipers Kristiansand under pressure in the finals for the domestic championship

»EHF CL Channel »2018-19 Women's News
»
 

Storhamar new runners-up in Norway

The top has changed in women’s handball in Norway in recent years.

After Vipers Kristiansand broke Larvik’s dominance last year to win the championship for the first time, Storhamar Handball Elite have turned up as new runners-up this season.

After reaching the quarter-final of the Women’s EHF Cup, the team from Hamar - 130 kilometres north of Oslo - added a berth for the domestic final play-off to their already fine season.

In the final Storhamar were up against defending champions Vipers Kristiansand, who could definitely not complain about their season either. Having reached the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 in Budapest for the first time and finishing third there, the team from Southern Norway entered the final series with plenty of self-confidence.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kom! Dette blir spennende!

A post shared by Storhamar Håndball Elite (@storhamarhandballelite) on

But they were put to the test firmly by Storhamar.

Missing goalkeeper Katrine Lunde, who sustained a serious knee injury in Budapest, Vipers had huge problems with Hamar.

Vipers won the first match in the Aquarama of Kristiansand 42:40 - but only after extra time as the first 60 minutes had ended 34:34 following a last-second equaliser from Emilie Hegh Arntzen.

The return match in the Boligpartner Arena in Hamar also turned into a thriller. After Vipers were leading 14:11 at half-time, Storhamar came back in the second half and level at 23:23 with 90 seconds left. But Marta Tomac gave Vipers the 24:23 win - which meant the title and direct qualification for the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League 2019/20.


TEXT: Peter Bruun / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM