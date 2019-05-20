Storhamar new runners-up in Norway

The top has changed in women’s handball in Norway in recent years.



After Vipers Kristiansand broke Larvik’s dominance last year to win the championship for the first time, Storhamar Handball Elite have turned up as new runners-up this season.



After reaching the quarter-final of the Women’s EHF Cup, the team from Hamar - 130 kilometres north of Oslo - added a berth for the domestic final play-off to their already fine season.



In the final Storhamar were up against defending champions Vipers Kristiansand, who could definitely not complain about their season either. Having reached the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 in Budapest for the first time and finishing third there, the team from Southern Norway entered the final series with plenty of self-confidence.

But they were put to the test firmly by Storhamar.



Missing goalkeeper Katrine Lunde, who sustained a serious knee injury in Budapest, Vipers had huge problems with Hamar.



Vipers won the first match in the Aquarama of Kristiansand 42:40 - but only after extra time as the first 60 minutes had ended 34:34 following a last-second equaliser from Emilie Hegh Arntzen.



The return match in the Boligpartner Arena in Hamar also turned into a thriller. After Vipers were leading 14:11 at half-time, Storhamar came back in the second half and level at 23:23 with 90 seconds left. But Marta Tomac gave Vipers the 24:23 win - which meant the title and direct qualification for the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League 2019/20.

