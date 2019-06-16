

16.06.2019, 11:00

STORY OF THE SEASON - PORTGAL: The blue-and-white team impressed not only in the EHF Cup but also in domestic competitions, winning the Portuguese league and cup in the same year for the first time

Perfect Porto enjoy record-setting season FC Porto Sofarma made international headlines with their historic run to the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals 2019 in Kiel.



But the Portuguese side was just as successful on home soil. Porto won both the domestic championship and the national cup, a unique achievement in the history of the club.



In the regular league season the ‘Dragons’ recorded 24 wins and only two defeats. Porto went on to win eight of their last 10 games to become champions of Portugal.



The 7x6 system was crucial to this achievement and coach Magnus Andersson derserved credits for that. Also, top scorer António Areia, Alfredo Quintana and Rui Silva were the main figures who led the blue-and-white team to a string of successes.





TEXT: Tiago Nogueira / ew



