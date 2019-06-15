REVIEW: A draw would have done it, and the one-goal, 31:30 win was eventually more than enough for Spain, as the two top teams in the Men’s EHF EURO Cup 2020 met in Norway on Saturday

Spain win EHF EURO Cup after narrow win against Norway

A 31:30 win against Norway in Bodø, a town north of the arctic circle, made Spain the very first winners of the Men’s EHF EURO Cup.

The competition was introduced to be played alongside the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers and featured the three hosts of EHF EURO 2020, Sweden, Austria and Norway, as well Spain as EHF EURO 2018 champions – all four teams were already qualified for EHF EURO 2020.

The fact that that the two top teams in the competition faced each other, turned the match into a real final.

Norway vs Spain 30:31 (15:15)

Ahead of the match, Norway and Spain had eight points on their account, and with the EHF EURO 2018 champions having won the home match against Norway, 30:27, a draw would have done it for Spain.

But in a close match, they eventually managed to take both points to leave no doubt about their ambitions for first place.

Both teams started with their well-known 5-1 defences, but they soon went back to 6-0 formations, as the attacking players on both sides played at relative ease.

With Alex Dujshebaev as left-handed playmaker and the veterans in the back positions, Raul Entrerrios and Jorge Maqueda, being particularly efficient, Spain led by one or two goals during the first 15 minutes, but enthusiastically supported by the crowd in the Bodø Spektrum, Norway took over and enjoyed their first two-goal lead at 10:8.

At half-time, the match was completely even again, and although line player Bjarte Myrhol and right back Kent Robin Tønnesen kept Norway in the game, Spain had the upper hand, and with two minutes and five seconds left, Entrerrios decided the match, as he scored to make it 31:28.

Photo: Vidar Ruud, NTB/Scanpix

