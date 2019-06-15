«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

15.06.2019, 23:58
Spain win EHF EURO Cup after narrow win against Norway
«Go back »Print Version


REVIEW: A draw would have done it, and the one-goal, 31:30 win was eventually more than enough for Spain, as the two top teams in the Men’s EHF EURO Cup 2020 met in Norway on Saturday

»EHF Euro Events Channel »2020 Men's Adults
»Group Matches
»Match Results
»Norway
»Spain
»
 

Spain win EHF EURO Cup after narrow win against Norway

A 31:30 win against Norway in Bodø, a town north of the arctic circle, made Spain the very first winners of the Men’s EHF EURO Cup.

The competition was introduced to be played alongside the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers and featured the three hosts of EHF EURO 2020, Sweden, Austria and Norway, as well Spain as EHF EURO 2018 champions – all four teams were already qualified for EHF EURO 2020.

The fact that that the two top teams in the competition faced each other, turned the match into a real final.

Norway vs Spain 30:31 (15:15)

Ahead of the match, Norway and Spain had eight points on their account, and with the EHF EURO 2018 champions having won the home match against Norway, 30:27, a draw would have done it for Spain.

But in a close match, they eventually managed to take both points to leave no doubt about their ambitions for first place.

Both teams started with their well-known 5-1 defences, but they soon went back to 6-0 formations, as the attacking players on both sides played at relative ease.

With Alex Dujshebaev as left-handed playmaker and the veterans in the back positions, Raul Entrerrios and Jorge Maqueda, being particularly efficient, Spain led by one or two goals during the first 15 minutes, but enthusiastically supported by the crowd in the Bodø Spektrum, Norway took over and enjoyed their first two-goal lead at 10:8.

At half-time, the match was completely even again, and although line player Bjarte Myrhol and right back Kent Robin Tønnesen kept Norway in the game, Spain had the upper hand, and with two minutes and five seconds left, Entrerrios decided the match, as he scored to make it 31:28.

Photo: Vidar Ruud, NTB/Scanpix


TEXT: Peter Bruun / ts
 
Share
CONTACT FORM