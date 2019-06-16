«apr 2019»
16.06.2019, 23:14
Sweden escape bottom position with home win against Austria
MATCH REVIEW: Sweden finished third in the MEN’S EHF EURO Cup by winning the last match of the competition by one goal at home against Austria

Sweden escape bottom position with home win against Austria

The MEN’S EHF EURO Cup is over. Spain won the competition on Saturday after beating Norway 31:30 away. On Sunday, Sweden secured third place with a 33:32 home win against Austria.

The Swedish win was more secure than the final result might suggest.

MEN’S EHF EURO Cup
Sweden vs Austria 33:32 (18:15)

Through their second win against Austria and their second win in the competition, Sweden took third place in the EHF EURO Cup with a one-goal win in Hovet in Stockholm, while Austria finished fourth and last.

Austria had a couple of two-goal leads at an early stage of the match, but from the middle of the first half, Sweden took over and were leading by three or four goals for the rest of the half.

The Swedes continued to dominate after the break, having several five-goal leads.

Austria managed to reduce the distance to two goals a couple of times towards the end, but Sweden were able to fight off their comeback. The Austrian goal which reduced the deficit to one came too late to affect the result.

Photo: ÖHB/Pucher


TEXT: Peter Bruun/jh
 
