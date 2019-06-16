«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

16.06.2019, 23:06
These 24 teams have qualified for EHF EURO 2020
«Go back »Print Version


OVERVIEW: Following the end of the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers, here are the teams that have made it to the final tournament in Sweden, Austria and Norway next year

»EHF Euro Events Channel »2020 Men's Adults
»Qualifiers
»
 

These 24 teams have qualified for EHF EURO 2020

After 96 matches have been played in the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers, 20 teams have qualified for the final tournament.

The three hosts, Sweden, Austria, Norway, together with EHF EURO 2018 champions Spain, were already directly qualified. They played the inaugural EHF EURO Cup which was won by Spain.

The final tournament draw will take place on 28 June in Vienna.

Qualified for Men’s EHF EURO 2020:

As first and second ranked team in the Qualifiers:

Germany, Poland, Croatia, Switzerland, North Macedonia, Iceland, Slovenia, Latvia, Czech Republic, Belarus, France, Portugal, Hungary, Russia, Denmark, Montenegro

As best third ranked teams in the Qualifiers:

Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia, Netherlands, Ukraine

Directly qualified as hosts:                                 

Sweden, Austria, Norway

Directly qualified as EHF EURO 2018 champions

Spain

The following three nations have to play the relegation round for the EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers as lowest ranked teams in the 2020 Qualifiers

Estonia, Finland and Belgium (Slovakia (0 points in the EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers) are, as co-hosts of EHF EURO 2022 already qualified for the final tournament)


TEXT: EHF / ts
 
Share
CONTACT FORM