These 24 teams have qualified for EHF EURO 2020

After 96 matches have been played in the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers, 20 teams have qualified for the final tournament.

The three hosts, Sweden, Austria, Norway, together with EHF EURO 2018 champions Spain, were already directly qualified. They played the inaugural EHF EURO Cup which was won by Spain.

The final tournament draw will take place on 28 June in Vienna.

Qualified for Men’s EHF EURO 2020:

As first and second ranked team in the Qualifiers:

Germany, Poland, Croatia, Switzerland, North Macedonia, Iceland, Slovenia, Latvia, Czech Republic, Belarus, France, Portugal, Hungary, Russia, Denmark, Montenegro

As best third ranked teams in the Qualifiers:

Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia, Netherlands, Ukraine

Directly qualified as hosts:

Sweden, Austria, Norway

Directly qualified as EHF EURO 2018 champions

Spain

The following three nations have to play the relegation round for the EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers as lowest ranked teams in the 2020 Qualifiers

Estonia, Finland and Belgium (Slovakia (0 points in the EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers) are, as co-hosts of EHF EURO 2022 already qualified for the final tournament)

