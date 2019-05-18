«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

17.06.2019, 12:00
Györ remain on top but rivals are knocking on the door
«Go back »Print Version


STORY OF THE SEASON - HUNGARY: Despite various changes in the off-season Györ came out well on top again in both the Hungarian league and cup competition, but FTC and Siófok are eager to close the gap
»2018-19 Women's News
»
 

Györ remain on top but rivals are knocking on the door

No Hungarian team in the past has been as dominant as Györi Audi ETO KC this season. They played 45 matches across various competitions and remained unbeaten, defying fans and experts who doubted the team’s dominance following important changes during last summer.

Most notably, coach Ambros Martin left for Rostov-Don. The management found an in-house solution by appointing Martin’s assistant coach Gábor Danyi.

He tweaked the team’s playing style and - after a bobbly start - ended up triumphing in every competition without any loss: the Hungarian cup, the Hungarian league, and of course the Women’s EHF Champions League 2018/19.

While no team - in Hungary or in Europe - managed to beat Györ this season, two Hungarian sides hope to close the gap to the dominant champions soon.

Another green-white army, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, has been dreaming of reaching the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 with a young, mostly Hungarian squad.

When Katrin Klujber was voted EHF Player of the Month in February 2019, the 20-year-old right back and player of the national youth team that won the world title in 2018, said: “…I feel that I could retire with this club.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A szezonzáró képekben! @skc_handball #bestpictures

A post shared by SKC - Siófok KC (@skc_handball) on

While Györ and FTC have been the face of Hungarian women’s handball for years, a third team has risen to the top this season: Siófok KC Hungary.

Tor Odvar Moen’s squad started the season very slowly, but at the end they were crowned the Women’s EHF Cup champions and finished third in the domestic league - with even higher ambitions for next season.

The international successes of Györ and Siófok have been enabled not only by the economic stability of the respective clubs but also by the academic system producing talented youngsters.


TEXT: Béla Müller / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM