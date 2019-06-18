«apr 2019»
18.06.2019, 13:00
Different format, same champions in Sweden
STORY OF THE SEASON - SWEDEN: In the Swedish league the traditional final match has been replaced by a best-of-five series, but it hasn't affected the outcome of the championship as IK Sävehof successfully defended their title

Different format, same champions in Sweden

Both the women’s and men’s leagues in Sweden have been played under a new format this season. But there was nothing new under the sun when it came to the team which won the women’s championship.

Until last year, the championship was decided in just one final match. The women’s and men’s finals were played on the same day and at the same venue. Last season the format has changed with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final all carried out as a best-of-five series.

While the format was new, the women’s champion stayed the same as IK Sävehof became Swedish champions for the 14th time in history.

The team from the outskirts of Gothenburg lost the championship to HK 65 Höörs HK in 2017, but has otherwise won the title every year since 2009.

Last season Höör again seemed to become a stumbling block. Sävehof lost the first leg of their semi-final by 32:21, but with three straight wins Sävehof clinched their final berth after all.

The final was more one-sided as Sävehof won three straight matches against Skuru IK to live up to their billing as the best team from Sweden.

“I can hardly find words for what we have achieved and for this team. Our fighting spirit has been out of this world, and our moral has been outstanding,” said Sävehof coach Rasmus Overby after the triumph.

The fact that the men’s team from the same club also became Swedish champions obviously made the season even more successful for IK Sävehof.


TEXT: Peter Bruun / ew
 
