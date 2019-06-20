EHF Champions League

STORY OF THE SEASON - NORTH MACEDONIA: ZRK Metalurg returned to the throne of the Macedonian league after seven years following an exciting season

Metalurg back on top as Vardar era ends When many of the stars left HC Vardar last summer, it was obvious that the battle for the Macedonian championship would be wide open in 2018/19.



While Vardar still managed to finish third, the main title rivals were ZRK Metalurg and ZRK Kumanovo, who fought for the trophy until the very end.



After leading the table following the first phase of the competition, Metalurg remained on top in the five-team play-off series. However, they only locked up the title in the very last round, beating Struzhanka 32:18. It was Metalurg’s fourth title and first in seven years.







Kumanovo main assets were goalkeeper Ivana Naumoska and offensive players Aleksandra Borziovska and Ana Saranovikj, who led the team to new victories. On the other hand, Metalurg had the best scorer in the play-off series, Leonida Gicevska, who along with Angela Jankulovska from Pelister scored 57 goals.



But the best scorer in the overall championship was Marija Ancheva from Gevgelija, scoring an impressive 210 goals.



The level playing field in the league was also reflected in the domestic cup, where Kumanovo defeated Metalurg in the semi-finals and edged Vardar in the closing minutes of the final for the club’s first cup victory.

