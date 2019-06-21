«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

21.06.2019, 10:00
Møllgaard’s happy homecoming in Denmark
«Go back »Print Version


STORY OF THE SEASON - DENMARK: After three years as defender with PSG, Henrik Møllgaard proved not to have forgotten his attacking qualities as he led Aalborg Handbold to the Danish championship
»2018-19 Men's News
»
 

Møllgaard’s happy homecoming in Denmark

During his three years at Paris Saint-Germain Handball as well as in the Danish national team lately, Henrik Møllgaard’s role has been in the defence.

In central defence, the 34-year-old Møllgaard has done very well in both teams, and in the same role he played a big part in Denmark winning the World Championship on home ground in January.

But since returning to the Danish league and Aalborg Handbold this season, Møllgaard has proven that he has not forgotten his skills as a versatile backcourt player.

His attacking qualities, including his rich variety of shots, as well as his strong defending helped Aalborg win the double in Denmark. Having lifted the domestic Cup in March, the team went on to win the championship as well.



After Aalborg lost the first leg of the final 33:30 at home to GOG, Møllgaard took responsibility more than ever at both ends of the court. He scored eight times as his team narrowly won the second leg away 32:31 and got themselves a third and deciding match on home ground.

This time Aalborg was too strong for GOG and took the title through a 38:32 win, with six Møllgaard goals.

“Despite plenty of injuries, we kept fighting and found new ways of playing. I find it fair that we are Danish champions,” said Møllgaard after his fourth Danish championship, adding to his three French titles.


TEXT: Peter Bruun / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM