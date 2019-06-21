

Møllgaard’s happy homecoming in Denmark During his three years at Paris Saint-Germain Handball as well as in the Danish national team lately, Henrik Møllgaard’s role has been in the defence.



In central defence, the 34-year-old Møllgaard has done very well in both teams, and in the same role he played a big part in Denmark winning the World Championship on home ground in January.



But since returning to the Danish league and Aalborg Handbold this season, Møllgaard has proven that he has not forgotten his skills as a versatile backcourt player.



His attacking qualities, including his rich variety of shots, as well as his strong defending helped Aalborg win the double in Denmark. Having lifted the domestic Cup in March, the team went on to win the championship as well.







After Aalborg lost the first leg of the final 33:30 at home to GOG, Møllgaard took responsibility more than ever at both ends of the court. He scored eight times as his team narrowly won the second leg away 32:31 and got themselves a third and deciding match on home ground.



This time Aalborg was too strong for GOG and took the title through a 38:32 win, with six Møllgaard goals.



“Despite plenty of injuries, we kept fighting and found new ways of playing. I find it fair that we are Danish champions,” said Møllgaard after his fourth Danish championship, adding to his three French titles.

