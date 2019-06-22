«apr 2019»
22.06.2019, 11:00
Beki celebrate 20th anniversary with Bulgarian title and cup
STORY OF THE SEASON - BULGARIA: Defending champions HC Beki repeated their success from the previous season for their fourth title in the club's 20-year history

Beki celebrate 20th anniversary with Bulgarian title and cup

Last year champions HC Beki had another huge success as they defended their Bulgarian league title from the 2017/18 season, raising their number of championships to four.

It gives Beki fourth place on the all-time list of domestic champions in Bulgaria - in the year where the club celebrated their 20th anniversary. There was even more success as Beki also won the domestic cup.

Beki faced Shumen 98 in the finals of the championship and won both matches by five goals, 31:26 and 29:24.



Getting to the final was a big step for Beki’s opponents as Shumen 98 had their last appearance in the final series back in 1965. They did well to eliminate one of the most successful Bulgarian teams and leader of the first part of the season, Etar-64.

In the final series Shumen missed key player Kristina Kasabova due to maternity leave, but Stanislava Stoyanova became best goalkeeper of the league as her saves throughout the season were crucial for several decisive victories of her team.

The champions however, had the MVP of the Bulgarian championship as Beki captain Lidiya Kovacheva was named the best player of the season.


TEXT: Amina Idrizi / ew
 
