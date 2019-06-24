EHF Champions League

STORY OF THE SEASON - LUXEMBOURG: New coach André Gulbicki helped Handball Esch regain the league title in Luxembourg after one season, while they also won the domestic cup

Double delight for Handball Esch After winning the domestic league in Luxembourg in 2017, Handball Esch had a difficult time. The Challenge Cup 2012/13 finalists parted ways with coach Markus Berger midway through the 2017/18 season before finishing the league in a disappointing fifth place, while HB Käerjeng were crowned champions.



But under new coach André Gulbicki, who joined from league rivals HC Berchem, Esch have found the way up again this season. The team finished top of the AXA League, mainly thanks to a 32:27 away win at defending champions Käerjeng in the penultimate round.



It gave Esch a head start in the six-team play-off phase, and Gulbicki’s team remained in the lead throughout, finishing well clear of Red Boys Differdange and Käerjeng, who shared second place.







It was the eighth domestic championship for Esch since 2001, when the club was founded after Eschois Fola and La Fraternelle merged.



To top off their successful season Esch also won the cup, handing record 23-time champions HB Dudelange a nine-goal defeat (33:24) in the final.



Photo: Facebook Handball Esch ASBL

