24.06.2019, 12:10
Website and media accreditation for Women's 19 EHF EURO launched
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: With just over two weeks to go before the start of the tournament in Györ, all relevant information for fans and media is now available on w19euro2019.com

»Other News Channel »2019 Women's News
»
 

Website and media accreditation for Women’s 19 EHF EURO launched

Next month many future stars of women’s handball will gather in Györ, home town of the defending DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League winners.

The Women’s 19 EHF EURO 2019 will take place in the Hungarian city from 11-21 July 2019, and all matches will be streamed live on ehfTV.com.

Everything fans and media need to know about this summer’s premium YAC handball event is now available on the official tournament website w19euro2019.com, including teams, groups, playing schedules, etc. The official hashtag for social media is #followthefuture.

Journalists interested in covering the event can apply here for an accreditation. Deadline for applications is Friday 5 July.

Fans planning to attend the event can purchase tickets here, with ticket prices starting at 2 euros.


TEXT: EHF / ew
 
