«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

25.06.2019, 11:00
Bietigheim celebrate after closest Bundesliga season ever
«Go back »Print Version


STORY OF THE SEASON - GERMANY: SG BBM take the title thanks to a better goal difference, but rivals THC hit back in the cup competition

»EHF CL Channel »2018-19 Women's News
»
 

Bietigheim celebrate after closest Bundesliga season ever

Winning 25 of the 26 matches in a season is usually more than enough to finish top of a table, regardless the league or competition.

For Thüringer HC, however, it was not.

The 2018 champions missed their eighth title in 10 years in the closest possible way. Like in the 2016/17 season, SG BBM Bietigheim raised the champions’ plate after the most thrilling finish the German Bundesliga has ever seen.

Bietigheim, led by Danish head coach Martin Albertsen, finished level with THC on 50 points. Both teams won all matches against the other teams, and won the home game against their main rivals.

In the end the goal difference was decisive, and Bietigheim was +29 ahead of THC in this regard. Third-ranked side TuS Metzingen were 10 points behind in the final standings.



The season wasn’t over yet, however. THC grabbed their second chance to win a trophy after another thriller in the cup final.

Bietigheim led by five goals (23:18) with 11 minutes left to play and seemed on their way to the club’s first cup victory, but failed to score another goal until the final buzzer.

THC levelled the score in the last minute before a buzzer-beater from Emily Bölk gave them their third cup win, after earlier triumphs in 2011 and 2013.


TEXT: Björn Pazen / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM