24.06.2019, 15:30
Group matches pots announced
NEWS: Defending champions Györi Audi ETO KC will be drawn from the top pot on Thursday 27 June.

Group matches pots announced

Following the confirmation of the teams for the next season of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League the European Handball Federation has released the seeding for the group matches draw.

The draw will be hosted by the Erste Campus in Vienna on Thursday 27 June (18:00 hrs). The event will be streamed live on ehfTV, the competition’s Facebook page and the ehfTV YouTube channel.

One ticket from the qualification

Qualification will be played on 6-8 September in one tournament, a winner of which will be awarded with a place in the group matches.

As there is just one tournament this season, there is no need for a qualification draw and the semi-final pairings have been determined by the seeding list. Rocasa Gran Canaria will meet DHK Banik Most and Kastamonu GSK will take on ZORK Jagodina.

However, on Wednesday 26 June at 11:00 hrs the organisation rights for the tournament will be drawn.

Defending champions in Pot 1

The group matches draw will follow on Thursday 27 June with the event starting at 18:00 hrs local time.

15 directly seeded teams plus one qualification group’ winner will be divided into four pots of four teams. Teams will not be able to face opponents from the same country in the group, therefore the teams from the fourth pot will be allocated to the first possible group from A to D.

Györi Audi ETO KC, the defending champions, are seeded in the first pot together with two other participants of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 2019, Rostov-Don and Metz Handball. The new Romanian champion SCM Rm Valcea is the fourth team in Pot 1.

Group Matches Draw

Pot 1
Metz Handball (FRA)
Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)
SCM Rm Valcea (ROU)
Rostov-Don (RUS)

Pot 2
Team Esbjerg (DEN)
Buducnost (MNE)
Vipers Kristiansand (NOR)
RK Krim Mercator (SLO)

Pot 3
RK Podravka Vegeta (CRO)
SG BBM Bietigheim (GER)
MKS Perla Lublin (POL)
IK Sävehof (SWE)

Pot 4
FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN)
CSM Bucuresti (ROU)
Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA)
Qualifier

Qualification tournament (6-8 September)
Semi-finals:
Rocasa Gran Canaria (ESP) vs DHK Banik Most (CZE)
Kastamonu GSK (TUR) vs ZORK Jagodina (SRB)
 


