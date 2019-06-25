LIQUI MOLY named official sponsor of Men's EHF EURO 2020

LIQUI MOLY, the German manufacturer for motor oils, has been unveiled as one of eight official sponsors of the Men's EHF EURO 2020, upgrading their previous advertising partnership agreement.



The agreement was brokered by Infront, EHF's media and marketing partner.

LIQUI MOLY will benefit from increased exposure at next year's flagship men's handball event with the company's logo featuring prominently along LED boards and across all advertising materials.



It also opens up the possibility for the company to create on-site activations, both in the fan village and during half-time.



The 2018 edition of the tournament enjoyed a cumulative TV audience of over 1.05 billion across 175 territories.



The Men's EHF EURO 2020 takes place in Sweden, Austria and Norway from January 9-26.

About LIQUI MOLY



With around 4,000 items, LIQUI MOLY offers a global, uniquely broad range of automotive chemicals: Motor oils and additives, greases and pastes, sprays and car care, glues and sealants. Founded in 1957, LIQUI MOLY develops and produces exclusively in Germany. There it is the undisputed market leader for additives and is repeatedly voted the best oil brand. The company sells its products in more than 120 countries and generated € 544 million in sales in 2018.



About Men's EHF EURO 2020



The EHF EURO 2020 will be held from 9 to 26 January 2020. This is the first time that 24 nations will take part, the first time that there are three organisers with Sweden, Austria and Norway and the first time that the final weekend lasts over three days. Sweden will organise two preliminary rounds and one main round group as well as the final weekend.



The venues will be Gothenburg’s Scandinavium, Malmö Arena and Tele 2 Arena in Stockholm (only on the final weekend), a stadium with over 20,000 seats. In Austria, two preliminary round groups and one main round group will take place in the Vienna Stadthalle and the Stadthalle Graz. The "New Nidarohallen" in Trondheim with 8,000 seats, which is currently under construction, will be the venue for the two preliminary round groups played in Norway. More info on www.ehf-euro.com.

