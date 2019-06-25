«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

25.06.2019, 14:30
Get as close as it gets: become a sports data journalist!
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: Sportradar is recruiting sports data journalists for the live scouting of matches in the EHF Champions League, EHF Cup and Challenge Cup next season
»2019-20 Men's News
»
 

Get as close as it gets: become a sports data journalist!

You like handball? You love statistics? You have an eye for detail? You work accurately? And you wouldn’t mind sitting first row during top-class handball matches?

Maybe this freelance job is something for you!

Sportradar, the global leader in understanding and leveraging the power of sports data and digital content, is looking for sports data journalists who are going to cover handball matches in the EHF Champions League, EHF Cup and Challenge Cup next season.

The sports data journalist sits courtside with a laptop and registers all relevant facts, from line-ups to goals, from yellow cards to turn-overs.

Here is an idea of the work of a sports data journalist:



So what does it take to become a sports data journalist?

The requirements include:

- basic knowledge of handball,
- good level of English,
- successfully taking part in an online training (app. 10 hours),
- availability during the weekends and sometimes during the week,
- no previous experience required.

As a sports data journalist you will be rewarded on a match-by-match payment basis and you are granted access to EHF Champions League, EHF Cup and EHF Challenge Cup games in your country, which means you get a working space at premium seats next to commentators and other journalists.

Interested? Just send an email to EHFrecruitment@sportradar.com and you will be contacted.


TEXT: EHF / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM