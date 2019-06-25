

25.06.2019, 14:30

NEWS: Sportradar is recruiting sports data journalists for the live scouting of matches in the EHF Champions League, EHF Cup and Challenge Cup next season

Get as close as it gets: become a sports data journalist! You like handball? You love statistics? You have an eye for detail? You work accurately? And you wouldn’t mind sitting first row during top-class handball matches?



Maybe this freelance job is something for you!



Sportradar, the global leader in understanding and leveraging the power of sports data and digital content, is looking for sports data journalists who are going to cover handball matches in the EHF Champions League, EHF Cup and Challenge Cup next season.



The sports data journalist sits courtside with a laptop and registers all relevant facts, from line-ups to goals, from yellow cards to turn-overs.



Here is an idea of the work of a sports data journalist:







So what does it take to become a sports data journalist?



The requirements include:



- basic knowledge of handball,

- good level of English,

- successfully taking part in an online training (app. 10 hours),

- availability during the weekends and sometimes during the week,

- no previous experience required.



As a sports data journalist you will be rewarded on a match-by-match payment basis and you are granted access to EHF Champions League, EHF Cup and EHF Challenge Cup games in your country, which means you get a working space at premium seats next to commentators and other journalists.



Interested? Just send an email to EHFrecruitment@sportradar.com and you will be contacted.

TEXT: EHF / ew



