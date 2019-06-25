The EHF is looking to further expand its team of freelance match-day editors, working evenings and weekends, with responsibility for managing, editing and posting content on owned and operated channels.

Freelancer vacancies: Match-day editor(s)

Ahead of the start of the new 2019/20 club handball season, the EHF is looking to further strengthen its team of match-day editors, working on a freelance basis during evenings and weekends, to cover match-day coverage across club and national team competitions.



Match-day editors are responsible for managing all content across EHF owned and operated channels (official websites and social media channels). Tasks include editing English-language texts, photo/graphics editing, creating social media posting and interaction with fans.

This is a freelance position, paid on an hourly basis, working on a shift system during the handball season. Editors need to be available for a minimum number of shifts each month. The amount of hours worked will depend on shift availability.

The match-day editor role(s) will not be based in the EHF Office and can be located anywhere in Europe.



This role would suit a native English speaker or somebody with a high level of written English and a journalist/editor background. Good computer/multi-media skills and an understanding of social media are essential. A comprehensive knowledge of handball as well as the sport’s top competitions, teams and players are essential.

The successful candidate will be required to attend a training/briefing workshop either in Vienna or remotely.

There may also be opportunities to work in an editorial role at major handball events in the future.

Key tasks and responsibilities:

• Managing content on EHF owned and operated channels on match-days

• Editing English-language texts according to the EHF Style Guide

• Editing photos and creating graphics (using Content Stadium platform/Photoshop)

• Posting of content to CMS system/social media channels (including text, photos and videos)

• Community management/interaction with fans through social media channels

Requirements:

• Able to provide own equipment (laptop, relevant software) and high-speed internet access to be able to complete tasks effectively

• Guaranteed availability for agreed number of shifts per month and available to work evenings and weekends

Person specification:

• Fluent written English, excellent (British) English skills (spelling, grammar etc.)

• Excellent text editing skills, ideally with background in journalism/media

• Background in social media and experience of working with multi-media content

• Structured approach to work and tasks as well as ability to work under pressure

• Excellent computer and communication skills

• Knowledge and understanding of top-level handball competitions

Making an application:

For further information or to apply for the position send your current CV and a covering letter explaining why you would like to work for the EHF and what you feel that you can bring to the role by email to the EHF Media and Communications Department (media@eurohandball.com).

Deadline for the applications is Friday, 5 July 2019.

This is a part-time, freelance position and can be based anywhere in Europe. Occasional participation in workshops/briefings either in Vienna or remotely may be required.

