MEDIA RELEASE: The Men’s EHF EURO 2020 draw this Friday will not only determine the final tournament’s preliminary round groups, but also witness the premiere of the official event song: “All for us” by DJ Wahlstedt from Sweden

Official EHF EURO 2020 song premieres at final tournament draw

Many sports events have had a memorable song played across all venues, and the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 is no exception.

“All for us”, written by Swedish musician DJ Wahlstedt will be presented for the first time at the draw in Vienna on 28 June before it hits the arenas in Sweden, Austria and Norway from 9 to 26 January 2020.

"The song is a melodic pump-up song with a lot of energy. It fits perfectly for radio, dance floor, while you are driving your car, training and of course in the arena,” says Wahlstedt.

"The meaning behind the lyrics is ‘all for one and one for all’ because you can’t win by yourself. You are a team, a family.”

Born in Gothenburg, Sweden, the 28-year old DJ has been performing on stages worldwide and been supported by household names such as David Guetta, R3had, Showtek, Tiësto and many more in the music industry. The songs of the talented DJ and producer have been streamed 50 million times on Spotify. He is contracted by one of the world’s largest record labels, Sony Music.

The draw, including the premiere of “All for us”, will be streamed live from 18:45 hrs (CEST) on the EHF EURO Facebook page and the EHF EURO Youtube channel.

Road to EHF EURO 2020 starts in Vienna

The draw for the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 will take place at Erste Campus on 28 June. 24 teams have qualified for the final tournament. They will be drawn to six preliminary round groups of four teams each.

It is already know that Croatia will play in Group A in Graz, Germany will play in Group C in Trondheim, and Denmark will play their first matches in Group E in Malmö.

The organisers have also been seeded to the groups: Sweden will start their EHF EURO journey in Group F Gothenburg, Austria in Group B in Vienna and Norway in Group D in Trondheim.

The remaining 18 teams have been seeded to the draw pots as follows based on their performance at the EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers and the EHF EURO 2018:

POT 1: Spain, Sweden, France, Denmark, Croatia, Czech Republic

POT 2: Norway, Slovenia, Germany, North Macedonia, Hungary, Belarus

POT 3: Austria, Iceland, Montenegro, Portugal, Switzerland, Latvia

POT 4: Poland, Russia, Serbia, Ukraine, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Netherlands

TEXT: