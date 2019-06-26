«apr 2019»
26.06.2019, 11:50
Draw awards the first right to organise the qualification to Most
NEWS: The Czech champions were drawn ahead of Rocasa, Kastamonu and Jagodina.

Draw awards the first right to organise the qualification to Most

The Czech champions DHK Banik Most were awarded with the first right to organise the qualification tournament for the DELO GROUP WOMEN’S EHF Champions League 2019/20 after the first draw of the new club season has determined a complete order of the organisation rights.

Markus Glaser, EHF Chief Sports Officer conducted the draw at the EHF Office in Vienna. If Most do not use the option to stage the tournament on 6-8 September 2019 the right will pass on to Rocasa Gran Canaria, then to Kastamonu GSK and finally to ZORK Jagodina.

In the tournament’s semi-finals Rocasa will take on Most, while Kastamonu play against Jagodina.

Only the winner of this tournament will qualify for the group matches, the second and third ranked team will continue in the Women’s EHF Cup third qualification round, while the last team will start in the same competition but already in the second qualification round.

The group matches draw will take place on Thursday 27 June at 18:00 hrs together with the VELUX EHF Group Phase Draw. The event will be streamed live on ehfTV.com, ehfTV YouTube channel and the Champions League Facebook page.

DELO WOMEN'S EHF Champions League Qualification (6-8 September)

Organisation right draw

1st right: DHK Banik Most (CZE)

2nd right: Rocasa Gran Canaria (ESP)

3rd right: Kastamonu GSK (TUR)

4th right: ZORK Jagodina (SRB)



TEXT: EHF / br
 
