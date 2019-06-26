PREVIEW: A record field of 20 teams, including title-holders Spain and four-time champions Croatia, starts in the Men’s Beach Handball EURO 2019 in Poland next week

Croatia eye return to European beach handball throne

When record champions Croatia hosted the Men’s Beach Handball EURO in Zagreb two years ago, they had their winning streak interrupted by Spain.

The Balkan nation lifted the trophy in 2009, ’11, ’13 and ’15 but failed to add a fifth straight title at their home tournament, losing to eventual silver medallists Russia in the semi-finals.

Next week, Croatia get the chance to retain the European crown at the Men’s Beach Handball EURO 2019 in Stare Jablonki, Poland.

New milestone in 19-year history of the competition

It will not be an easy task, though, as there will be more opposition than ever before. A total of 20 national teams will take to the sand courts during the 2-7 July championship, a new milestone in the 19-year history of the competition.

The official tournament website, beachhandballeuro2019.com, offers an overview of all 20 teams and the four groups for the preliminary round. The top-three ranked teams of these groups advance to the main round with two groups of six. Next up is the knock-out phase, starting with the quarter-finals. The court plan is available for download here.

At least the matches from the main court will be streamed live on ehfTV.com and all scores can be followed on the dedicated beach handball liveticker.

Spain open title defence in Group A

Croatia, who won silver at the World Championship in Russia last year, will start their gold quest in Group C, where Ukraine, Switzerland, Italy and North Macedonia are the opponents.

Spain open their title defence in Group A. The three-time champions - in 2002, ’06 and ’17 - will meet Norway, Germany, Romania and Turkey for a place in the main round.

Group B is headlined by 2017 silver medallists Russia, a podium regular. Russian have appeared in seven of the 10 Beach Handball EURO Finals played so far since 2000, but they have won just two of them - in 2004 and ’07.

Russia face Denmark, Serbia, Portugal and Slovenia in the preliminary round.

The bronze medallists from the 2018 world championship, Hungary, are up against Sweden, the team they beat to win the medal last year.

Sweden are led by Heléne Bernhardtz, the first ever female head coach of a men’s national team in the Scandinavian country. They are aiming for their first podium finish at a Men’s Beach Handball EURO.

France, Montenegro and hosts Poland complete the group.

Men’s Beach Handball EURO 2019 schedule

2/3 July - Preliminary Round

4/5 July - Main Round

5 July, 17:00 hrs - Quarter-finals

6 July, 12:00/14:00 hrs - Semi-finals

7 July, 17:00 hrs - Final

TEXT: