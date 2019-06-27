«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

27.06.2019, 10:00
Motor win title again as Zhuk nets 29 times in one match
«Go back »Print Version


STORY OF THE SEASON - UKRAINE: Motor Zaporozhye claimed the domestic title for a seventh straight season and ZNTU-ZAS’s Ievgen Zhuk made international headlines for scoring 29 goals in a single match

»EHF CL Channel »2018-19 Men's News
»
 

Motor win title again as Zhuk nets 29 times in one match

There was nothing exciting about the champion race in the Ukrainian league, as Motor Zaporozhye had no serious rivals. The team won all 32 matches and claimed the title for the seventh straight season.

Actually, the whole podium was occupied by Zaporozhye-based teams, with ZTR finishing second and ZNTU-ZAS third.

In January, ZNTU-ZAS player Ievgen Zhuk set a national record - and probably not only a national record. As his team defeated SKA Lviv 46:12, the 28-year-old left wing scored as many as 29 goals, which was about two-thirds of his team’s tally. He netted 14 times already in the first half, and added 15 more goals after the break.



The Ukrainian international Zhuk, who moved to ZNTU-ZAS after eight years at Motor, spoke humbly of his fantastic achievement.

“On the scoresheet, 29 goals should be attributed not just to me, but to the whole team. Our defence should be credited for doing a great job, and I just finished the joint effort,” he said. “I scored four goals from penalty shots, and all the others from fast breaks.”

Zhuk ended the season as top scorer with a total of 255 goals.


TEXT: Sergey Nikolaev / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM