27.06.2019, 11:00

Goricanec ends career with Brühl championship « Go back » Print Version



STORY OF THE SEASON - SWITZERLAND: LC Brühl won their 31st domestic title in Switzerland as former Austria international Martina Goricanec retired on a high note

Goricanec ends career with Brühl championship LC Brühl regained the Swiss league title after one season. Last year Spono Eagles were the strongest team, but in the new campaign Brühl convincingly clawed their way back to the top.



Brühl remained unbeaten in the regular league season and were still on top of the table after the four-team winner’s stage, although LK Zug had closed the gap to just one point by then.



But in the play-off between the two top-ranked teams, Brühl showed their strength. They won the first leg at home 19:18 and played out of their skin to win the second leg in Zug by 10 goals (34:24) four days later.







The club’s 31st domestic championship gave Martina Goricanec a triumphant end to her career. Still only 25, Goricanec has to retire due to a persistent knee injury.



The former Austria international has played most of her career for Hypo Niederösterreich and won the Cup Winners’ Cup with the Austrian side in 2013, but she spent the past three seasons at Brühl, winning the Swiss title twice.



Goricanec was an important factor for Brühl in the play-off, as assistant coach Andriy Kuzo said: “Martina not only scored five times but thanks to with her experience she played a key part in the 34:24 victory.”



Photo: Facebook LC Brühl

TEXT: Eric Willemsen / EHF



