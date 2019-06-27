«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

27.06.2019, 11:00
Goricanec ends career with Brühl championship
«Go back »Print Version


STORY OF THE SEASON - SWITZERLAND: LC Brühl won their 31st domestic title in Switzerland as former Austria international Martina Goricanec retired on a high note

»EHF CL Channel »2018-19 Women's News
»
 

Goricanec ends career with Brühl championship

LC Brühl regained the Swiss league title after one season. Last year Spono Eagles were the strongest team, but in the new campaign Brühl convincingly clawed their way back to the top.

Brühl remained unbeaten in the regular league season and were still on top of the table after the four-team winner’s stage, although LK Zug had closed the gap to just one point by then.

But in the play-off between the two top-ranked teams, Brühl showed their strength. They won the first leg at home 19:18 and played out of their skin to win the second leg in Zug by 10 goals (34:24) four days later.



The club’s 31st domestic championship gave Martina Goricanec a triumphant end to her career. Still only 25, Goricanec has to retire due to a persistent knee injury.

The former Austria international has played most of her career for Hypo Niederösterreich and won the Cup Winners’ Cup with the Austrian side in 2013, but she spent the past three seasons at Brühl, winning the Swiss title twice.

Goricanec was an important factor for Brühl in the play-off, as assistant coach Andriy Kuzo said: “Martina not only scored five times but thanks to with her experience she played a key part in the 34:24 victory.”

Photo: Facebook LC Brühl


TEXT: Eric Willemsen / EHF
 
Share
CONTACT FORM