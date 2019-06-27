«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

27.06.2019, 09:50
Althaus and Lövgren provide helping hands for the draw
«Go back »Print Version


DRAW PREVIEW: 43 EHF Champions League clubs will learn their itinerary for the upcoming months

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Women's CL
»Group Matches
»
 

Althaus and Lövgren provide helping hands for the draw

Fewer than four weeks after HC Vardar claimed their second European trophy in three years all is set to start a new season with the group stage draw both in the VELUX EHF Champions League and the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League. Not only fans of 28 men and 15 women clubs will set their sights to Erste Campus in Vienna, where the event starts on Thursday 27 June at 6 pm.

Two stars, two ambassadors, two pairs of helping hands

The future steps of all participants will be determined by two stars of the past as Stefan Lövgren and Anja Althaus will be ready to help out with the drawing of the lots. Their admirable players’ careers crowned with four Chamions League titles between them is not the only thing they have in common. While the EHF Executive Committee member Lövgren was the first VELUX EHF FINAL4 ambassador, Althaus took over a role of the women’s EHF Champions League ambassador last season.

Coverage across all channels

All handball enthusiasts will be able to enjoy a full coverage of the draw event across all possible channels. The event will be streamed live on ehfTV.com alongside the ehfTV YouTube channel and the EHF Champions League Facebook page.

A draw ticker and breaking news on the groups composition will be provided on the websites (ehfCL.com, eurohandball.com) and an extensive reporting including a behind-the-scenes look will be provided on the competition’s social media channels – Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Read more about the pots and the draw procedure in the VELUX EHF Champions League here

Read more about the pots and the draw procedure in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League here


TEXT: EHF / br
 
Share
CONTACT FORM