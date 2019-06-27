Althaus and Lövgren provide helping hands for the draw

Fewer than four weeks after HC Vardar claimed their second European trophy in three years all is set to start a new season with the group stage draw both in the VELUX EHF Champions League and the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League. Not only fans of 28 men and 15 women clubs will set their sights to Erste Campus in Vienna, where the event starts on Thursday 27 June at 6 pm.

Two stars, two ambassadors, two pairs of helping hands

The future steps of all participants will be determined by two stars of the past as Stefan Lövgren and Anja Althaus will be ready to help out with the drawing of the lots. Their admirable players’ careers crowned with four Chamions League titles between them is not the only thing they have in common. While the EHF Executive Committee member Lövgren was the first VELUX EHF FINAL4 ambassador, Althaus took over a role of the women’s EHF Champions League ambassador last season.

Coverage across all channels

All handball enthusiasts will be able to enjoy a full coverage of the draw event across all possible channels. The event will be streamed live on ehfTV.com alongside the ehfTV YouTube channel and the EHF Champions League Facebook page.

A draw ticker and breaking news on the groups composition will be provided on the websites (ehfCL.com, eurohandball.com) and an extensive reporting including a behind-the-scenes look will be provided on the competition’s social media channels – Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

