27.06.2019, 15:21

Court of Handball fines Dutch national team officials



OFFICIAL STATEMENT: Two Dutch national team officials have been fined by Court of Handball for unsportsmanlike conduct towards the EHF referees during and after the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers

Court of Handball fines Dutch national team officials The Court of Handball has decided to sanction two officials of the Dutch national team for their inappropriate and unsportsmanlike conduct towards the EHF referees during and after the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers match played against Slovenia on 14 April 2019.



Haarm Weerman, head of delegation, and Erlingur Richardsson, coach of the Dutch national team, approached the referees to vehemently criticise their performance. The coach even threatened the referees to post a video of their performance on social media.



The Court of Handball found that such behaviours breach the obligation to display fair play and sportsmanship towards officials and decided to impose a fine of €750 on each official.



An appeal may be filed with the Court of Appeal within 7 days.



