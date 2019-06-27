«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

27.06.2019, 16:50
Last season’s finalists in the same group again
«Go back »Print Version


DRAW REPORT: The first ever VELUX EHF FINAL4 ambassador Stefan Lövgren conducted the VELUX EHF Champions League Group Phase Draw together with the EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner.

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Men's News
»
 

Last season’s finalists in the same group again

The finalists of the previous season were pitted against each other in Group B of the VELUX EHF Champions League together with PGE Kielce (2016 winners), HC Meshkov Brest, HC Motor Zaporozhye, 2018 trophy holders Montpellier HB, FC Porto Sofarma and three-time winners THW Kiel.

All four groups of the group phase were determined on Thursday at the Erste Campus in Vienna as the first ever VELUX EHF FINAL4 ambassador and also a former Champions League winner Stefan Lövgren conducted the draw together with the EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner.

Three more previous winners ended up in Group A. The record champions Barca, 2014 winners SG Flensburg-Handewitt and 2004 holders RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko accompany Paris Saint-Germain Handball, Aalborg Handbold, MOL-Pick Szeged, HC PPD Zagreb and Elverum Handball.

The only newcomers of the next season Eurofarm Rabotnik will start in Group C together with IK Sävehof, Tatran Presov, Cocks, Sporting CP and Bidasoa Irun, who are returning to the European top flight exactly 25 years after they won the Champions League title in 1995.

Group D consists of Dinamo Bucuresti, Chekhovskie Medvedi, Kadetten Schaffhausen, IFK Kristianstad, Orlen Wisla Plock and GOG.
The first round is scheduled for 11-15 September 2019, the playing order will be announced in due time.

VELUX EHF Champions League Group Phase 2019/20
GROUP A
Paris Saint-Germain HB
Barca Lassa
SG Flensburg-Handewitt
Aalborg Handbold
MOL-Pick Szeged
HC PPD Zagreb
Elverum Handball
RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko

GROUP B
HC Vardar
Telekom Veszprém HC
PGE Vive Kielce
HC Meshov Brest
HC Motor Zaporozhye
Montpellier HB
FC Porto Sofarma
THW Kiel

GROUP C
IK Sävehof
Tatran Presov
Cocks
Eurofarm Rabotnik
Bidasoa Irun
Sporting CP

GROUP D
Dinamo Bucuresti
Chekhovskie Medvedi
Kadetten Schaffhausen
IFK Kristianstad
Orlen Wisla Plock
GOG
 


TEXT: EHF/br/cg
 
Share
CONTACT FORM