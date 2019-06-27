DRAW REPORT: The first ever VELUX EHF FINAL4 ambassador Stefan Lövgren conducted the VELUX EHF Champions League Group Phase Draw together with the EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner.

Last season’s finalists in the same group again

The finalists of the previous season were pitted against each other in Group B of the VELUX EHF Champions League together with PGE Kielce (2016 winners), HC Meshkov Brest, HC Motor Zaporozhye, 2018 trophy holders Montpellier HB, FC Porto Sofarma and three-time winners THW Kiel.

All four groups of the group phase were determined on Thursday at the Erste Campus in Vienna as the first ever VELUX EHF FINAL4 ambassador and also a former Champions League winner Stefan Lövgren conducted the draw together with the EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner.

Three more previous winners ended up in Group A. The record champions Barca, 2014 winners SG Flensburg-Handewitt and 2004 holders RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko accompany Paris Saint-Germain Handball, Aalborg Handbold, MOL-Pick Szeged, HC PPD Zagreb and Elverum Handball.

The only newcomers of the next season Eurofarm Rabotnik will start in Group C together with IK Sävehof, Tatran Presov, Cocks, Sporting CP and Bidasoa Irun, who are returning to the European top flight exactly 25 years after they won the Champions League title in 1995.

Group D consists of Dinamo Bucuresti, Chekhovskie Medvedi, Kadetten Schaffhausen, IFK Kristianstad, Orlen Wisla Plock and GOG.

The first round is scheduled for 11-15 September 2019, the playing order will be announced in due time.



VELUX EHF Champions League Group Phase 2019/20

GROUP A

Paris Saint-Germain HB

Barca Lassa

SG Flensburg-Handewitt

Aalborg Handbold

MOL-Pick Szeged

HC PPD Zagreb

Elverum Handball

RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko



GROUP B

HC Vardar

Telekom Veszprém HC

PGE Vive Kielce

HC Meshov Brest

HC Motor Zaporozhye

Montpellier HB

FC Porto Sofarma

THW Kiel



GROUP C

IK Sävehof

Tatran Presov

Cocks

Eurofarm Rabotnik

Bidasoa Irun

Sporting CP



GROUP D

Dinamo Bucuresti

Chekhovskie Medvedi

Kadetten Schaffhausen

IFK Kristianstad

Orlen Wisla Plock

GOG



