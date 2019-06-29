STORY OF THE SEASON – BULGARIA: HC Lokomotiv extended their incredible unbeaten run in the national championship, which has stood since July 2016, taking their third title in a row

Lokomotiv continue dominance

Last time HC Lokomotiv lost a match in the national championship was in July 2016. They now have an impressive record of 74 victories in the Bulgarian Cup and league – the team simply had no competition this season.

Led by Nikola Karastoyanov, the coach who has built the team, HC Lokomotiv won the Bulgarian championship for the third year in a row and also raised the national Cup.

This year’s success is special for the team from Varna, as they have now won the national championship 11 times. This result puts them first in the overall classification of national champions, leaving CSKA Sofia and NSA, with 10 titles each, behind.

In the final series, Lokomotiv faced HC Dobrudja. For the silver medallists, it was their ninth final in 13 years. However, HC Dobrudja simply did not have enough strength to pull off a surprise and finished with two defeats, 28:25 and 30:26.

