MEDIA RELEASE: 24 nations have learned their preliminary round opponents at the biggest Men’s EHF EURO to date which will be played from 9 to 26 January 2020 in Sweden, Austria and Norway

Men’s EHF EURO 2020 preliminary round groups drawn in Vienna

The Men’s EHF EURO 2020 final tournament draw took place at Erste Campus in Vienna on Friday, determining the preliminary round groups for 24 teams at the biggest European Championship to be played to date.

Already the first stage of the tournament will boast a number of true classics - in particular in Trondheim. In group C EHF EURO 2018 champions Spain face the 2016 winners, Germany - the match is also a repetition of the 2016 final.

In group D, co-hosts Norway face 2017 world champions France - and can take revenge for exactly the World Championship 2017 Final which they lost to France.

Group A will see three Balkan nations taking the court: Croatia, Montenegro and Serbia. The fourth nation is Belarus.

On their way to a potential second consecutive EHF EURO Final, co-hosts Sweden face Slovenia, Switzerland and Poland in group F. The third host nation, Austria, face Czech Republic, North Macedonia and Ukraine.

Group A Group B Group C Group D Group E Group F Graz Vienna Trondheim Trondheim Malmö Gothenburg Croatia Czech Republic Spain France Denmark Sweden Belarus North Macedonia Germany Norway Hungary Slovenia Montenegro Austria Latvia Portugal Iceland Switzerland Serbia Ukraine Netherlands Bosnia-Herzegovina Russia Poland

Main round in Vienna and Malmö

The first- and the second-ranked team from each group will earn a place in the two main groups which will be played in Vienna and Malmö.

The teams from groups A, B, and C will play their main round games in the Austrian capital. The top two teams from the remaining three groups will continue their campaign in Malmö.

The final weekend of the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 will be played over three days in Stockholm at the Tele2 Arena, the football stadium with a capacity of 22,000 - a final in a stadium is another EHF EURO first at this championship.

Get your tickets now

Tickets for all venues and all match days are available in the ticket shop on the official website www.ehf-euro.com.

Day tickets for all stages of the competition are available in both Sweden and Austria. Entire preliminary round tickets are available for group C in Trondheim and two-day tickets for both groups C and D. Depending on availability, day tickets will also be available from autumn onwards.

Tickets can be bought at ehf-euro.com.

Official EHF EURO 2020 song and trailer presented

The final tournament draw was not only a place to find out the preliminary groups of EHF EURO 2020, but also a place to hear the official event song for the first time.

'All For Us', performed by 28-year old Swedish DJ Walhstedt, premiered at Erste Campus before it will become omnipresent in the six arenas of Men's EHF EURO 2020 as well as in the build-up to the event across Europe.

The official promotion trailer for the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 was also presented.

Developed by the EHF together with Infront, the federation's media and marketing partner, the trailer marks the start of the road to the EHF EURO and will also be produced for several key markets in addition to the existing international version.

