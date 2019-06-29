DAY REVIEW: Hungary and the Netherlands have secured their berth in Saturday’s men’s semi-finals, while Spain are the only women’s team to have qualified for the knockout matches in Stare Jablonki already

Hungary and Spain dominate on day 2 of YAC 17 Beach Handball EURO

With a place at Saturday’s semi-finals at the YAC 17 Beach EURO at stake, there were plenty of hotly contested matches played in Stare Jablonki on Friday.

In the men’s competition, Hungary continued their unbeaten run from the preliminary round, also winning their first two main round matches, 2:0 respectively against Romania and Ukraine.

With one match left to play on Saturday morning against the Netherlands, this has already secured them a place in the semi-finals.

The Netherlands are also qualified for the knockout phase, equally following 2:0 victories against Ukraine in Romania.

Everything is still to play for in group II of the main round, with Spain having already a foot in the door to the semis.

They have four points, but face third-ranked Portugal (two points). With second-ranked Croatia also on two points and their match against Poland to be played on Saturday morning, nothing is decided in this group.

All matches, which are played on court 1, are streamed live on ehfTV. The EHF beach ticker offers live results and statistics for all matches.

Three semi-final spots still available in women’s competition

In the women’s event, only Spain are sure of semi-final berth. They have won their two main round matches on Friday (2:1 vs Russia and 2:0 vs Netherlands) and will finish the group II first-ranked.

In Saturday’s first court 1 match, Russia and the Netherlands will battle it out for the second semi-final spot from this group.

Everything is still open in group I. Hungary are unbeaten in the main round (four points), but Portugal and Germany (two points) still have a chance of reaching the semis as well.

Portugal play Hungary and Lithuania face Germany at 9:00 hrs on Saturday morning (follow the beach ticker for live results).

The women's semi-finals are played at 16:00 hrs (CEST), the men's semi-finals are played at 17:00. The respective match on court 1 will be live on ehfTV.

For behind-the-scenes content, also make sure to follow the Instagram and Facebook coverage.

TEXT: