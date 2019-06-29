«apr 2019»
29.06.2019, 22:31
Hungary go for double gold at YAC 17 Beach Handball EURO
DAY REVIEW: Hungary have reached the final of the YAC 17 Beach Handball EURO in the men’s and the women’s event – but Croatia’s men and Spain’s women will be out to spoil the party

Hungary can make it a perfect day when the finals at the YAC 17 Beach Handball EURO take place in Stare Jablonki on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Hungarian men’s and women’s team reached the tournament’s respective final match and will go for gold on Sunday afternoon.

However, there are at least two sets to be played in each match, and with Spain being Hungary’s opponents in the women’s competition and Croatia being the second finalist in the men’s event, nothing is decided yet.

Hungary reached the women’s final following a 2:0 win in the semi-final against Netherlands; Spain then followed suit shortly afterwards, beating Germany 2:0 in the day’s last women’s match.

Clear wins were also the case in the men’s competition’s semi-finals, as Croatia beat the Netherlands 2:0, while Hungary beat Spain 2:0 as well.

The schedule for Sunday’s final matches is as follows

  • 13:15 CEST – Women’s match for 3rd place: Netherlands vs Germany
  • 14:00 CEST – Men’s match for 3rd place: Netherlands vs Spain
  • 15:00 CEST – Women’s final: Hungary vs Spain
  • 16:00 CEST – Men’s final: Croatia vs Hungary

All matches are streamed live on ehfTV.

For behind-the-scenes content, also make sure to follow the Instagram and Facebook beach handball coverage.

Photo: Grzegorz Trzpil


TEXT: EHF / ts
 
