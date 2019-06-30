«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

30.06.2019, 18:03
Spain and Croatia win gold at YAC 17 Beach Handball EURO
«Go back »Print Version


REVIEW: Spain's women's team and Croatia's men are the new under-17 European champions, as the YAC 17 Beach Handball EURO came to an end in Stare Jablonki on Sunday

»Beach Handball Channel »2019 Men's 17
»Final Tournament
»
 

Spain and Croatia win gold at YAC 17 Beach Handball EURO

The final day of the YAC 17 Beach Handball EURO had everything a beach handball fan can wish for. Great matches, some drama – and eventually two cheerful winners.

Hungary was going for double gold, being the one federation with a team in both finals, but they had to settle for silver twice.

In the women’s finals, Spain produced a stellar team performance to hold Hungary at bay by exactly one point in both sets. The first one was won 27:26 and also the second ended in Spain’s favour, 23:22. Earlier in the day, Germany had claimed bronze with a 2:0 win against the Netherlands.

Everything was on the edge until the very last minute in the men’s final. Hungary won the first set in relative ease, 25:20, but Croatia bounced back to claim the second set, 20:19.

In the subsequent shoot-out, the first couple of players on both ends of the court showed nerves of steel, before Hungary's last two players failed to score and a one-point goal was enough for Croatia to win gold.

Spain won bronze with 2:0 victory over the Netherlands.

All-star teams awarded

The winners’ ceremony, which concluded the YAC 17 Beach was also the moment to award the event’s All-star Teams. In the women’s competition Hungary’s Zita Szalma was named best goalkeeper; Mireta Rutyte from Lithuania received the award as best defender.

Poland’s Setia Szulc bagged the top scorer trophy with 113 points to her name, while the prestigious MVP award was given to Germany’s Michelle Köbrich.

In the men’s competition Hungary’s Balasz Nagy became best goalkeeper. Croatia’s Jan Kovacec was was awarded best defender. No player netted more successful than German top scorer Matthew Wollin (127 points), while Silas Speckman from the Netherlands received the MVP award.

The award for the ‘Fair Play Team’ was given to Ukraine in the women’s and to Switzerland in the men’s event.

The Beach Handball EURO 2019, featuring 40 men’s and women’ senior teams, will start in Stare Jablonki on 2 July.

All matches will be streamed live on ehfTV.

Photo: Grzegorz Trzpil


TEXT: EHF / ts
 
Share
CONTACT FORM