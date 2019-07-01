Official Statements

OFFICIAL STATEMENTS: The Court of Handball has imposed a fine on the the Polish club Energa AZS Koszalin after failing to release two international players to the Ukrainian National Team

Court of Handball fines Energa AZS Koszalin The Court of Handball released a decision in a case opened following the failure of the Polish club Energa AZS Koszalin to release two international players to the Ukrainian Nation al Team to participate in the Women’s World Championship Qualification.



The Court found in substance that the club breached Article 7.1.2 of the IHF Player Eligibility Code and recalled that “this rule constitutes the cornerstone and a sine qua non of the existence of national team competitions; it also aims to ensure the harmony of international competitions and the constant professionalisation of our sport in Europe and in the world. Consequently, the obligation deriving from the aforementioned rule is essential and shall be strictly enforced by clubs.”



A fine of €4.500 is thus imposed on the club.



An appeal may be filed with the Court of Appeal within 7 days.

