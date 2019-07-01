The EHF delegate and the president of the Montenegrin Handball Referees Association Nebojsa Vujisic has passed away at the age of 51

The EHF has the sad duty to report that the EHF delegate, Nebojsa Vujisic, has suddenly passed away on Saturday from a heart attack at the age of 51.

Besides being the EHF delegate, Nebojsa Vujisic was also the president of the Montenegrin Handball Referees Association.

Born on 1 May 1969, Vujisic was a respected member of the handball community in Montenegro and in Europe. He finished his referee career in 2010 and continued to serve as the EHF delegate and observer.

In the past nine years as a delegate, he took part in more than 100 matches in the national team and club competitions in Europe.

The staff and officials of the EHF join the whole of the European handball family in expressing their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Nebojsa Vujisic at this difficult time.

