NEWS: The nine-year partnership between the European Handball Federation and International Sports Press Association has been extended for another three years

AIPS and EHF prolong partnership for further three years

On the occasion of the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 draw and EHF Media Roundtable organised by the EHF Media and Communications department in Vienna on 28 June 2019, the EHF and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) settled on a three-year extension to their cooperation agreement, which began in 2011.

The AIPS (Association Internationale de la Presse Sportive) is the professional body representing sports journalists worldwide and is recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), as well as all of the leading international sports federations.

The agreement was signed by EHF President Michael Wiederer and the president of the AIPS Gianni Merlo. The agreement sees the EHF gain exposure through the official AIPS magazine and the AIPS website.

A designated AIPS Handball Working Group, founded in 1993, assists and supports the EHF in the development of regulations and guidelines for EHF events and competitions. In addition, the EHF and AIPS Handball Working Group collaborate closely to support handball media in areas such as working conditions, accreditation, troubleshooting and on-site support at the events.

The EHF will also participate at the next AIPS Congress in February 2020.

The AIPS president Gianni Merlo, together with AIPS Handball Working Group chairman Thorsten vom Wege and member Björn Pazen, presented at the EHF Media Roundtable in front of more than 20 media representatives from across Europe.



Pictured from left to right: Günter Pfeistlinger, Honorary President AIPS-Handball Commission, Gianni Merlo, AIPS President, Thomas Schöneich, EHF Media & Communications, Michael Wiederer, EHF President, Thosten vom Wege, AIPS Handball Working Group Chairman, Björn Pazen, AIPS HWG Member; Joszef Simon, AIPS HWG Member

Photo credit: ÖHB/Agentur DIENER/Eva Manhart.

TEXT: