LAST WEEK IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Holidays, weddings and handball camps clogged our social media feeds last week

Summer loving and fun in the sun for Champions League stars

The end of June means a proper break for the vast majority of the EHF Champions League's biggest names. And while most spent the past week enjoying a bit of downtime, there were a few special occassions for others and some simply could not keep their mind off the ball, as we will see in the first piece of this summer's 'Last week in the Champions League' series.

Although summer holidays are in full swing, the focus shifted back to handball for a short period last week for the EHF Champions League and Men’s EHF EURO draw events on Thursday and Friday.

Results from the VELUX EHF Champions League Group Phase and DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League Group Matches threw out some fascinating groups and there was no shortage of reaction.

Quite many trips to eastern Europe for @thw_handball in next season’s Champions League - and not a single one to Scandinavia... #Handball #EHFCL pic.twitter.com/yL5ckWRnSr — Merle Schaack (@merleschaack) June 27, 2019

Romance is in the air as many players made use of their holidays to get married. THW Kiel's Lukas Nilsson had his wedding the weekend before last and of course there was a plethora of friends from the handball world there to celebrate.

Montpellier's Valentin Porte had his big day a week later.

Kari Brattset will have to wait a while before her wedding day, but the Györ line player enjoyed an action-packed hen party with friends and teammates.



Fun in the sun

Handball power couple Stine Oftedal and Rune Dahmke have been enjoying some of the best of what Italy has to offer.

Podravka-bound Labrina Tsàkalou believes in the benefits of a staycation as she enjoys a trip home to Greece before her move from Krim to the Croatian champions.

Mikael Appelgren thought he was safe to enjoy some downtime when visiting family in Sweden, but his sister had other ideas.

Cannot stay away from the ball

While many players will be happy to take their mind off handball for a couple of weeks, the desire to stay on court and share their passion with the next generation is too much for some to refuse. Andrea Lekic, Sander Sagosen and Polish duo Michal Jurecki and Mateusz Jachlewski were among the big name players to host camps.

