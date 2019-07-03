STORY OF THE SEASON – IRELAND: Despite being challenged by a new contender, nothing could stop Astra from claiming their second league victory in a row

Defensive strength delivers another title for Astra

South Dublin club Astra HC were unstoppable for the second season in a row as they claimed another Irish women’s league title.

Much like the previous season, Astra put together a perfect record during the regular season, winning all of their matches and placing them as the top seeded team for the semi-finals.

The final battle in recent years had always featured Astra against Dublin International and while that was the case for the cup competition, a new contender emerged in the league, Dublin City Handball.

A 26:14 win in the semi final handed the DCH women their first appearance in a final against Astra, a match which would be decided on which team’s defence could best contain their opponents.

Nothing could separate the sides for most of the first half, but Astra’s experience shone through eventually and coach Andrea Ongaro’s team ran out 19:12 winners, claiming their second league title in succession and fifth in the club’s history.

