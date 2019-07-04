«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

04.07.2019, 09:36
Job vacancy: National Teams Assistant
«Go back »Print Version


JOB VACANCY: The EHF is strengthening its National Teams Department and has a vacancy for National Teams Assistant to work from the federation’s headquarters in Vienna, Austria

»Inside the EHF Channel
 

Job vacancy: National Teams Assistant

The European Handball Federation is strengthening its National Team Competitions Department. Join us and experience the exciting ‘adventure’ of major sports events coming to life!

Reporting directly to the head of department, the ‘National Teams Assistant’ will be responsible for coordination of senior and junior national team events as well as coordinating broadcast and marketing rights between the member federations and the EHF media rights partners.

The role will include the active development of procedures and guidelines for competitions, the creation of new activities, presence on-site for meetings and related activities; interdepartmental collaboration will also be expected.   

Fluency in English, a flair for writing, and experience in organisation and management are essential for this position. Additional fluency in German would also be an advantage.

This role is full time and based out of the EHF Office in Vienna.

Key tasks and responsibilities:

  • Coordination of broadcast and marketing rights between the member federations and the EHF media rights partners for EHF EURO Qualifier matches
  • Administrative tasks within the National Teams Department
  • Coordination and organisation of younger age category events
  • Development of regulations of the EHF EURO Qualifiers
  • Assistance and participation in EHF EUROs and younger age competitions (event management)

Person specification:

  • Fluent English (written and spoken)
  • Handball background
  • Background and experience in event management
  • Experience in marketing/sponsorship environment respectively the handling of B2B relationships
  • Knowledge and interest in sports industry
  • Innovative personality able to create and implement ideas
  • Good communications skills
  • Experience in project management
  • Excellent computer skills, including MS Office, Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, database reports etc.
  • Self-motivated person, who is able to work as part of a multinational team

Working for the EHF National Team Competitions Department

The EHF Office in Vienna is the headquarters for the European Handball Federation, the umbrella organisation for handball in Europe. The National Team Competitions Department is responsible for organising and coordinating EHF EURO Qualifiers, younger age competitions and contributing to EHF EURO events.

Making an application:

For more information or to apply for the ‘National Teams Assistant’ position send your current CV and a covering letter explaining why you would like to work for the EHF National Team Competitions Department and what you feel that you can bring to the role by email to: bewerbung@eurohandball.com

This is a full-time position (40 hours) working at the EHF Office in Vienna, with an immediate start. Intensive working periods will occur the months prior to the events; applicants shall be able and willing to travel regularly and over periods of up to three weeks. The starting gross salary is EUR 2,600 per month (negotiable depending on qualifications and previous experience).


TEXT:
 
Share
CONTACT FORM