JOB VACANCY: The EHF is strengthening its National Teams Department and has a vacancy for National Teams Assistant to work from the federation’s headquarters in Vienna, Austria

Job vacancy: National Teams Assistant

The European Handball Federation is strengthening its National Team Competitions Department. Join us and experience the exciting ‘adventure’ of major sports events coming to life!

Reporting directly to the head of department, the ‘National Teams Assistant’ will be responsible for coordination of senior and junior national team events as well as coordinating broadcast and marketing rights between the member federations and the EHF media rights partners.

The role will include the active development of procedures and guidelines for competitions, the creation of new activities, presence on-site for meetings and related activities; interdepartmental collaboration will also be expected.

Fluency in English, a flair for writing, and experience in organisation and management are essential for this position. Additional fluency in German would also be an advantage.



This role is full time and based out of the EHF Office in Vienna.

Key tasks and responsibilities:

Coordination of broadcast and marketing rights between the member federations and the EHF media rights partners for EHF EURO Qualifier matches

Administrative tasks within the National Teams Department

Coordination and organisation of younger age category events

Development of regulations of the EHF EURO Qualifiers

Assistance and participation in EHF EUROs and younger age competitions (event management)

Person specification:

Fluent English (written and spoken)

Handball background

Background and experience in event management

Experience in marketing/sponsorship environment respectively the handling of B2B relationships

Knowledge and interest in sports industry

Innovative personality able to create and implement ideas

Good communications skills

Experience in project management

Excellent computer skills, including MS Office, Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, database reports etc.

Self-motivated person, who is able to work as part of a multinational team

Working for the EHF National Team Competitions Department

The EHF Office in Vienna is the headquarters for the European Handball Federation, the umbrella organisation for handball in Europe. The National Team Competitions Department is responsible for organising and coordinating EHF EURO Qualifiers, younger age competitions and contributing to EHF EURO events.

Making an application:

For more information or to apply for the ‘National Teams Assistant’ position send your current CV and a covering letter explaining why you would like to work for the EHF National Team Competitions Department and what you feel that you can bring to the role by email to: bewerbung@eurohandball.com.

This is a full-time position (40 hours) working at the EHF Office in Vienna, with an immediate start. Intensive working periods will occur the months prior to the events; applicants shall be able and willing to travel regularly and over periods of up to three weeks. The starting gross salary is EUR 2,600 per month (negotiable depending on qualifications and previous experience).

TEXT: