04.07.2019, 15:06
Playing schedule for Men’s EHF EURO 2020 confirmed
NEWS: Preliminary round schedule for the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 is confirmed with matches throwing off at 16:00, 18:15 and 20:30

The playing schedule for the biggest Men’s EHF EURO so far with 24 teams has been confirmed by the European Handball Federation.

Matches in the preliminary round will be played at 16:00, 18:15 and 20:30 hrs*. Groups A-D and F will start their matches at 18:15 and 20:30 on the first playing day in the respective group. Only in group E in Malmö, the matches will throw off at 16:00 and 18:15 on 11 January.

The basic schedule for the main round matches is also 16:00, 18:15 and 20:30 except for 19 January when matches in the group II in Malmö will start at 14:00, 16:15 and 20:30. Matches will be assigned accordingly.

The final weekend, which will for the first time be played over the course of three days in Stockholm, will start with the semi-final matches on 24 January at 18:00 and 20:30. The placement match for 5/6 place on 25 January will throw off at 16:00 followed by the bronze final at 18:30.

The grand final in Tele2 Arena will start at 16:30 on 26 January.

The playing schedule is available for download.

*All timings are local / CET


TEXT: EHF/jb
 
