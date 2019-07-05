STORY OF THE SEASON – MONTENEGRO: Buducnost win their domestic and regional titles with perfect records, and now look ahead to the new season with big changes in their roster

Perfect season farewells seven stars

Exciting times in Podgorica, as Buducnost complete their reconstruction with one thing on their mind – a third Women’s EHF Champions League title.

A dream season in 2018/19 saw Buducnost complete the famous treble, having won the Montenegrin league and Cup, as well as the regional league, without a single loss.

This season was also a perfect farewell for seven players. In turn, a host of familiar faces have joined for 2019/20, including Emily Stang Sando, Sanja Vujovic, and Barbara Lazovic.

Meanwhile, star wing duo Majda Mehmedovic and Jovanka Radicevic have returned to Montenegro.

Buducnost are well and truly back, and coach Dragan Adzic has already set a return to the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 as the goal for 2019/20, after missing the previous two events.

